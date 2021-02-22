Marshall declares local state of emergency due to water issues, boil advisory remains in effect

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The City of Marshall has declared a local state of emergency due to issues with its water system following last week’s winter storm.

In response to issues with the Marshall water system, on Monday Marshall Fire Department Chief Reggie Cooper, as Emergency Management Director, has declared a local state of emergency pursuant to Marshall Code of Ordinances 9A.2, Sections 3-4.

Under these sections, the Emergency Management Director must issue regulations, proclamations, or directives necessary to carry out the Emergency Management Plan.

At this time, Chief Cooper has ordered and directed all car washes within the city limits to cease operation until further order. The Emergency Order also directs that all restaurants within the city limits shall use disposable paper plates, utensils, and cups to conserve water and, restaurants, convenience stores, and food service industries shall not utilize fountain drinks unless they have an on-site filtration system.

Under Section 9A-8 Section D, the penalty for violations of Emergency Management provisions addressed above, may be a fine not to exceed $1,000 upon conviction. Unless extended by consent of the Marshall City Council, Chief Cooper’s order will expire the seventh day after issuance, being March 1.

Overnight, citizens reported new leaks in addition to the eight repairs made over the weekend and the two repairs scheduled for Monday.

Residents are being asked to remain vigilant and to please contact the Public Works Department at (903) 935-4487 if they see a water leak, if their home or business is still experiencing no water, low water pressure, or if their situation has improved. This information is needed to help narrow the problem areas in the city. If the line is busy, please call again.

The City of Marshall remains under a city-wide Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. You should boil your water vigorously for two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

City officials are asking those with water to assist other residents in need. Everyone who has water is asked to conserve water and refrain from activities that require large amounts of water.