Marshall gearing up for downtown redevelopment project

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Marshall will soon kick off a project to redevelop its downtown area.

In 2019, the citizens of Marshall met together to voice their current and future priorities for their city. The citizen-driven Mobilize Marshall plan was developed as a direct result of this effort. The short-term goals of one to three years included Downtown Redevelopment.

Beginning Dec. 28, the first phase of redevelopment will start in the 200 block of North Washington.

The area has been plagued with damage and years of disrepair. Due to excessive wear, improper leveling, and root damage from trees, the brick pavers are uneven and pose a significant hazard.

The tree roots near The General Store and Pietro’s have caused a gap of up to six inches. The current trees were not intended for small downtown spaces, and root control was not used, so the tree branches at Austin and North Washington have grown over the stoplight and caused a driving hazard.

The current street poles were outfitted for Wonderland of Lights that failed to meet safety code, including indoor outlets installed on outdoor poles.

Due to the short-term planning at installation and subsequent damage, the block is not compliant with the American Disabilities Act and poses a safety risk to local citizens and visitors.

At the initiation of this project, the City of Marshall will safely remove and store the existing street lights made by Smith Steel Casting Company, green benches with dedications, and brick pavers in good condition for a future project.

The redevelopment plan includes removing the overgrown trees, broken pavers, broken trash cans and cracked or discolored planters.

The new downtown will meet ADA compliance with a concrete walkway featuring 3-foot red brick pavers at the curb.

The redevelopment will also highlight eight Redbud Merlot trees with root blockers, brilliant black benches, trash cans, planters, matching street poles with advertising flag poles, planters, and lighting to code for Wonderland of Lights.

Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr stated, “During this redevelopment, residents and visitors will have access to every business on the block. The project was bid with a completion date of four months. While we know there may be inconveniences, the City of Marshall is grateful for the support of the building owners and merchants of the 200 block of North Washington.”