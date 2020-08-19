Marshall High School student tests positive for COVID-19

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — A student at an East Texas high school has tested positive for the coronavirus just a week after the beginning of the 2020 Fall semester.

According to Marshall High School, one of its students has a positive case of COVID-19 and the student was last seen on campus on Tuesday, August 18. After review, school officials say it has been determined that the child was NOT in close contact with others as defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency.

The student with COVID-19 was reportedly wearing a face mask at all times while on the MHS campus. MHS says under guidelines from the CDC and TEA, “close contact” or possible exposure is defined as “being within six feet of a sick person for at least 15 continuous minutes WITHOUT the use of a face covering.”

Early Wednesday, The Marshall Independent School District confirmed that one of its students at Marshall Early Childhood Center tested positive for the coronavirus as well, and 14 other students have been placed in quarantine.

The City of Marshall also released a statement Monday, informing the public that a staff member in Marshall ISD’s transportation department tested positive for COVID-19, and they were last seen on campus Friday, August 14.

As a precaution, Marshall High School says it is notifying all parents of students and staff who have the same classes as the positive case via phone call. A notification letter regarding the positive test was sent to all members of the MHS community.

“While we do not have reason to believe that anyone on the MHS campus has been in close contact as defined above with the positive case student, parents of students may choose to have their child excused and to self-quarantine for up to 10 days.” “We will continue our normal school operations at MHS but our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students. MISD continues to exercise extensive routine cleaning and deep cleaning of all of our facilities and buses throughout the day, every day. We also continue to exercise CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing in school communities, which include the wearing of face coverings as required by Executive Order of the Governor of Texas; daily temperature checks of all students and personnel; frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer; and maintaining a distance of at least six feet person to person.” If you would like more information regarding potential COVID-19 exposure, please see the COVID Exposure Map located on the MISD website under our 2020-2021 Reopening Plan. We ask that you, as always, contact your physician if you experience any symptoms related to COVID-19. Marshall High School

