Marshall ISD: No students injured in bus crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – None of the children on board a Marshall ISD school bus involved in an accident Tuesday morning was seriously injured, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone for your prayers regarding our school bus accident this morning. All children on the bus are accounted for and none required transport via EMS to a medical facility. A few were transported by personal vehicle to get checked out for what appear to be minor scrapes and bruises but all in all we are thankful for the safety of our students and our bus driver on bus 32.”

It happened at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs. There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

“We appreciate our parents and those who came to the scene to check on their children and our students. If your child experiences anything related to this during the day at school please have them see our school nurses or campus administration.

We also appreciate the help of our emergency personnel with Marshall police, fire and EMS. These professionals were outstanding with our young children on the bus and took care of every need in a way that we would all hope for and expect. You guys are the best.

These things can be scary for all involved and again, thankfully, we have escaped what could have been much worse. Thank you again and please know how much we appreciate the support of our community. We love your children and we are so grateful for their safety today.

Have a great day and feel blessed. Go Mavs!”