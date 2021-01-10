Marshall ISD closed Monday due to winter weather

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Marshal, Texas schools will have a snow day Monday.

Marshall ISD says schools will be closed due to the winter storm and snow accumulation forecast overnight.

“Stay safe, stay warm and enjoy the snow!” the school district said in a Facebook post announcing the closure late Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere in East Texas, Carthage ISD will have a two-hour start delay on Monday. Buses will run two hours later. Panola College has announced delayed openings Monday. They say offices will open at 10:30 am and classes will start at 11:15 am.