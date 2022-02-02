MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – All Marshall ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Thursday due to the probability of winter weather that could affect travel in the area.

Harrison County is among the counties in the regions expected to see sleet and freezing rain as the winter storm system moves into the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

“We realize that the morning commute would likely not be affected by this weather system.” the school district said in a statement. “However, we are receiving reports that travel conditions will significantly decline throughout the day. Getting students home safely at the end of the day is a concern and was a determining factor in our decision to close the district.”

MISD says their Transportation Department will monitor road conditions throughout the day Thursday and a decision will be made in regards to having classes resume on Friday.

“We will continue to keep you updated on our social media sites, our website, and through local media of any further closures or delays. As always, the safety of our students, staff, and families remain our top priority. Thank you for your understanding.”