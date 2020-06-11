Marshall ISD invites seniors from around the U.S. to participate in graduation ceremony

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Independent School District has invited seniors across the U.S. to participate in the Marshall High School graduation ceremony.

The commencement will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13 inside Maverick Stadium.

MISD Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson said the district reached out to other areas of the country where graduation ceremonies have been outright canceled.

Gibson said, “There are several areas around the country where we know graduation has been cancelled. Since we have been blessed with the opportunity to actually go through with our commencement here, I thought it would be a nice gesture to invite other seniors from around the country who wanted to join us have that opportunity.”

As of Monday, the district had received one confirmation of a student coming to Marshall to participate in the graduation. Mason James Laudermilch, of Mifflin County High School in Lewistown, Pa., will have the opportunity to join MHS and Marshall Early Graduation School graduates as they walk across the stage and receive their high school diplomas on Saturday.

Gibson added, “COVID-19 has disrupted our schedules this spring and everyone have had to adjust and make decisions that are out of the normal routine for sure. But there are other areas of our country that have been disrupted even more and have had to cancel their graduations altogether. We felt like it would be nice to offer these students a chance to visit Marshall and join us in our graduation. We want to provide them an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishment with us just because it’s the right thing to do.”

MISD officials will observe and enforce social distancing guidelines and the event will be live streamed. Each graduating senior at MHS has received an allotted number of tickets for family to attend the graduation, and seating areas will be strictly enforced with social distancing.

District nursing staff will be checking temperatures of everyone who enters the stadium. Anyone with a temperature above 99.9 will not be allowed to enter.

MISD officials also asks that anyone who plans to attend the graduation who has tested positive for, or has had contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19, or are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath in the last two weeks, please do not attend.

The live stream link will be provided later this week so that the ceremony can be viewed online.

Link to Facebook Video for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/marshalltexasmavericks/videos/2700852600200191/

