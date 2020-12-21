Marshall ISD names interim superintendent

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Marshall Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has named Dr. J. Glenn Hambrick to serve as Interim Superintendent.

On Monday MISD board members named Dr. Hambrick for the position during a special called meeting.

Hambrick, who was the former superintendent of Carthage ISD, will serve as interim in MISD until a new superintendent is hired to replace Dr. Jerry Gibson, who was named the lone finalist for Superintendent of Galveston ISD last week. Gibson will remain with MISD until the end of January.

MISD School Board President Brad Burris said, “Dr. Hambrick is very well respected around the state and brings many years of Superintendent experience. We are excited about him leading us through this transition.”

Hambrick retired as Superintendent at Carthage ISD in 2019, having served in Carthage from 2008-2019. He has also served as a superintendent in Rosebud-Lott ISD (2002-2004) and at Elkhart ISD (2004-2008) prior to his time at Carthage.

Since his retirement in 2019, Hambrick has been an Education Consultant with GLS-Architects and Engineers.

The MISD school board also announced on Monday that the district would hire the search firm of Thompson & Horton LLP to assist in the search for MISD’s next superintendent.

Search consultants are:

David Thompson, an attorney with Thompson & Horton LLP and former general counsel for the Texas Education Agency.

Dr. Mike Moses, who served as the Texas Commissioner of Education from 1995-99.

Dr. Alfred Ray, a retired superintendent who spent 25 years as a public school administrator.

Burris said, “The Board of Trustees feels that Thompson & Horton, LLP is the premier Superintendent search firm in Texas. Mr. Thompson, Dr. Moses, and Dr. Ray have many years of experience with a very high success rate of matching qualified candidates to school districts. By working alongside them we feel that there will be no stone left unturned in this Superintendent search.”