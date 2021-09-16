Marshall ISD warns parents about ‘Devious Lick’ TikTok challenge

The “Devious Lick” TikTok challenge is blamed for this vandalized toilet at North East Independent School District school in San Antonio, Texas, (Courtesy NEISD)

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas school district is warning parents about a challenge trending on TikTok that encourages kids to engage in destructive and potentially criminal behavior at school.

The challenge involves stealing, vandalizing, or rearranging random things from school campuses.

“Looking at the school violations that are hosted on the platform are truly disappointing and disturbing,” Marshal ISD said in a statement shared with district families on Facebook Tuesday.

The videos have shown teenagers stealing everything from fire extinguishers to hand dryers and even sinks from their schools.

“For schools to replace these items that are being destroyed is costly and takes time away from our number one priorities like keeping children safe, and learning in the classrooms. If your child uses social media, we ask that you consider speaking to them about being socially responsible and kind to their schools. Following our discipline matrix, if your student is caught vandalizing school property, he or she will be disciplined and possibly legally prosecuted for criminal mischief.”

School districts around the country have reported thousands of dollars in damage resulting from the trending challenge, including in this California school district and in this Midland, Texas school district, as well as at some schools in San Antonio.

Marshall ISD has not reported any local cases, but it is not alone in warning of the consequences and asking parents to talk to their kids. The Waco Independent School District shared a similar warning message Wednesday.

TikTok has blocked the hashtag #deviouslicks, saying the videos and images violate the community guidelines, but videos with variations of the hashtag persist on the popular social networking app.