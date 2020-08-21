Marshall ISD reports 4 positive COVID-19 cases since beginning of school year

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of school on August 13 has risen to four, according to the Marshall Independent School District.

The school district released a wellness report Friday stating that another Marshall High School student tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to four.

MARSHALL ISD COVID-19 WELLNESS REPORT

Cumulative from the first day of school (Aug. 13) through Friday, August 21:

NON-CAMPUS SPECIFIC

DEPARTMENT ACTIVE CASES RECOVERED TOTAL Administration Building 0 0 0 Transportation 1 0 1 Technology 0 0 0 Maintenance 0 0 0 Total 1 0 1

CAMPUSES (includes students and employees)

SCHOOL ACTIVE CASES RECOVERED TOTAL Crockett ES 0 0 0 DAEP 0 0 0 Little Mav Academy 0 0 0 MECC 1 0 1 MEGS 0 0 0 Marshall HS 2 0 2 Marshall JH 0 0 0 Price T. Young ES 0 0 0 Sam Houston ES 0 0 0 Travis ES 0 0 0 Total 3 0 3

IF SOMEONE IN MISD TESTS POSITIVE (ACTIVE CASE)

When MISD is notified of a lab-confirmed active case (including a positive “rapid test”) of a student or employee, the following steps are taken:

Anyone deemed to have been in “close contact” as defined by the CDC and guidelines provided by the Texas Education Agency, is immediately placed into a designated isolation room on campus.

Parents of students who have been determined to have been in “close contact” with the positive case are notified via phone call from the school. The parents are asked to come and pick up their students within 30 minutes and no later than one hour from the time the campus contacted the parent.

Students and staff who have been determined to have been in “close contact” with the positive case are required to quarantine for 10 days, with excused absences. Students will continue to receive instruction via virtual and/or asynchronous learning as needed while under quarantine.

Schools must notify all teachers, staff and families of all students in the school that a lab-confirmed case on their campus has been identified. A notification letter will be sent via e-mail and if necessary, sent home with students. MISD also notifies the local Health Department.

The classroom of the positive case is closed for 24 hours while it is thoroughly deep cleaned and disinfected. The isolation room is also disinfected and deep cleaned.

Parents of students not deemed to have been in “close contact” with the active case may choose to self-quarantine their student for up to 10 days with excused absences. These students will continue to receive instruction while under quarantine via virtual learning.

RETURNING TO SCHOOL AFTER A POSITIVE CASE (RECOVERED)

A student or employee who has either tested positive or been determined to have been in “close contact” with someone who has tested positive may return to school under the following conditions:

At least 10 days have passed since being placed into quarantine or since first symptoms have passed

At least 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication

The individual has improved in symptoms (i.e., cough, chills, headache, etc.)

If the individual has symptoms that could be COVID-19 and wants to return to school before completing the required quarantine, the individual must either:

Obtain a medical professional’s note clearing the individual for return based on an alternative diagnosis, or

Receive one confirmation (negative test) that they are free of COVID-19 via an acute infection test at an approved COVID-19 testing location

WHAT CONSTITUTES “CLOSE CONTACT” OR POTENTIAL EXPOSURE?

MISD determines “close contact” or potential exposure to COVID-19 based on information provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and in related guidance from the Texas Education Agency. According to these guidelines, to be considered exposed to COVID-19, a person needs to have prolonged “close contact” with a person who has been tested positive for the virus. Close contact under these guidelines is deemed to be one or more of the following:

Living in the same household with a positive case;

Caring for a sick person who has tested positive;

Being within six (6) feet of a sick person who has tested positive for at least 15 continuous minutes WITHOUT the use of a face-covering; or

Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person who has tested positive.

THE TWICE-REMOVED RULE

Persons who are “twice-removed” from a positive case are not deemed to have been exposed under the guidelines for “close contact” as listed above. A twice-removed contact is one that has had contact with a contact of a positive case. For example:

Person A tests positive and has been deemed to be in close contact (potential exposure) to Person B. Person B contacts Person C. Person C is “twice removed’ from Person A and is NOT considered to have been in close contact with a positive case.

IF Person B develops a positive case and then contacts Person C, person C would then be considered to have been potentially exposed under the guidelines as listed above.

For more information on MISD’s Reopening Plan for COVID-19 this school year, visit our designated Reopening Plan web page at www.marshallisd.com.

