Marshall making major progress on downtown redevelopment project

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The City of Marshall is making significant progress on a project to redevelop its downtown area.

Marshall is excited about the advancements that are being made just two weeks into the four-month redevelopment project for the 200 block of North Washington.

The city is also grateful for the support and positive comments of the building owners and merchants.

City officials said while there will be a short inconvenience to the merchants, citizens, and visitors, the project will be worth it in the end.

Meanwhile, the four Live Oak trees have been removed from the 200 block of North Washington after they caused extensive damage in the area.

Live Oak trees cause damage in 200 block of North Washington, Photo courtesy: City of Marshall

The tree trunks have been taken for safekeeping as the City tries to repurpose the wood for an upcoming project.

Anyone from the community who has a suggestion for a project is asked to call (903) 935-4421.

The City of Marshall has also safely stored the existing street lights and benches with dedications for an upcoming “Quality of Life” project.

The new downtown will be a beautiful backdrop for the eight new Redbud Merlot trees’ vibrant colors to brighten the block.

To date, the contractor for the city has cut out the sidewalk from the northwest corner of South Washington and Austin Ave. at Pazzeria by Pietro’s to Joe Pine Coffee Company.

Each business in this construction zone has a front door entrance for customer access.

Joe Pine Coffee Company has also advertised the convenience of their side entrance and parking behind their building on South Wellington St.

In our effort for growth and renewal, the City of Marshall, Keep Marshall Beautiful, and private citizens have announced a “2021 Arbor Day” program on Friday, April 30 with the planting of four Live Oak trees in a city park.