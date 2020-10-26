Marshall man dies after 2 pickup trucks collide in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Marshall man was killed after two pickup trucks collided in East Texas over the weekend.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday on US Hwy 80.

According to DPS, the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, 40-year-old Gilford Leon Nugent III, was traveling westbound when for an unknown reason, he crossed over the center stripe in a curve and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado towing a travel trailer.

Nugent died at the scene.

The driver of the 2006 Chevrolet, 33-year-old Scott Allan Roode and his passenger, 31-year-old Trissta Leeann Hepting, both of Wichita KS were taken to Christus Good Shepherd – Marshall where they are in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

