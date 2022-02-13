MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on the south side of the city.

According to Marshall police, 42-year-old Charmaine Deshun Morris died from injuries suffered in the crash, which happened around 11 p.m. in the 2100 Block of Elysian Fields in Marshall.

Patrol officers and EMS crews arrived to find his vehicle crashed into a group of trees and had to use the jaws of life to get him out.

Morris was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he died as the result of his injuries.

Police say they are still investigating what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.