Marshall man shot in home, police investigating

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a Marshall man was shot and wounded inside his home late Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responding to a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. inside a home in the 1300 block of Lothrop St. arrived to find 36-year-old Roger Jackson laying on the floor inside. Jackson told officers a man had forced his way into the house and shot him in the back.

Police say witnesses told them they saw two males fleeing from the home on foot.

According to MPD, investigating officers interviewed several witnesses and neighbors but were unable to locate any suspects.

Police are calling the incident an aggravated robbery but have not indicated what, if anything, was taken.

The investigation continues, and the Marshall Police Department asks that anyone with any information about this incident contact the MPD Criminal Investigation division at 903-935-4540. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

Jackson remains hospitalized.