Marshall Mayor signs letter to Gov. Abbott requesting COVID-19 funding

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Marshall Mayor Terri Brown was among a large group of Texas mayors who sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for COVID-19 funding.

Mayor Brown was one of over 130 mayors who signed a letter urging Gov. Abbott to set up a funding system to get federal coronavirus aid to smaller Texas cities.

The letter urges Abbott to release guidelines about how the state intends to distribute $11.24 billion Texas received through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was signed into law on March 27. Money from the fund is distributed in different ways, depending on the size of a city.

Cities with populations higher than 500,000 will receive direct allocations from the state pot. Smaller towns, like Marshall, are waiting for the State of Texas to devise a system to distribute the money.

Mayor Brown said, “Every city with a population over 500,000 received essential funding immediately to continue operations and provide relief for the necessary work related to the coronavirus. Every city with a population below 500,000 has to go to the state to get the money that the federal government allotted to support our disaster needs. The state has yet to create the mechanism to distribute these vital funds. Our coalition of Mayors is asking for the ability to request funding as soon as possible.”

Brown added, “The City of Marshall has already been making tough decisions and budget cuts. COVID-19 is just like a hurricane or a tornado that affects our entire community and organizations. The distribution of these funds will be similar to federal aid after any disaster. As of May 7, 2020, Harrison County has 184 positive tests, 11 fatalities, 18 recoveries, and 155 positive cases with a population of 66,726 in 2018. In comparison, Smith County (Tyler) had 170 positive tests, four fatalities, 95 recoveries, and 71 positive cases with a population of 230,221 in 2018. We already have a disaster, and these funds are needed today in Marshall and Harrison County.”

In Marshall, the federal funding is vital because the city has accumulated expenses on items such as overtime for sanitizing or to fill in on shifts when city employees are in quarantine because of potential exposure to COVID-19.

At the same time, the city has started to experience a significant decline in sales tax revenue and Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue.

The letter was sent to Abbott and Texas’ congressional delegation on May 7 as Abbott traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with President Trump.

Trump applauded Abbott’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the topic of local funding to Texas cities was not discussed, according to a transcript of their meeting.

Here is a copy of the letter that was sent to Gov. Abbott:

May 7, 2020

Dear Governor Abbott,

First, thank you for your guidance and leadership during this uniquely challenging time. As mayors

from cities across Texas, we fully understand the need to revitalize economic opportunity for all

Texans while also ensuring we are doing all we can to protect public health by stopping the spread

of COVID-19. We stand ready to assist you in this endeavor in every way possible.

On March 27th, President Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic

Security Act, which provided over $2 trillion in emergency relief funds to help mitigate the

financial harm caused by COVID-19. Included in the funding was $11.24 billion from the

Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), which was split between the state of Texas and local governments

in Texas with populations exceeding 500,000. While the six largest cities in Texas received a direct

allocation of this funding from the federal government, no other Texas city has received CRF

revenue to assist with disaster response. Needless to say, the virus representing our common enemy

at the moment does not acknowledge city boundaries or population distinctions. Every single

Texas city has a role to play in the battle for our state’s health and prosperity.

To that end, we’ve been encouraged to learn that your office is currently establishing a program

for the distribution of a portion of the state’s revenue received from the CRF to cities with

populations under 500,000. This funding is critical to support Texas cities and the services they

are providing on the front lines of the COVID-19 emergency. We ask that you consider allowing

any funds received by Texas cities to be used in the most flexible manner permitted by law. Though

the U.S. Department of Treasury’s guidance prohibits the use of CRF funds for revenue

replacement of budget shortfalls in governments’ budgets, there are ongoing discussions at the

congressional level about potentially expanding permissible CRF expenditures to include revenue

replacement. Should federal legislation allow for increased expenditure flexibility, we request that

any state program follow suit.

However, we are concerned that guidelines on how to apply for that funding have not yet been

released to the public. Cities are now in the midst of preparing budgets, and barring CRF

information, cities are left with making tough budgetary decisions that affect their entire

communities and organization. Furthermore, there is no clear indication on where cities, that are

under the 500,000-population requirement, but fall within a county receiving assistance from the

CRF, should apply for funding. These cities are unsure on whether to work with the state or with

their county on financial assistance. We ask that application guidelines, including a clarification

for cities within a 500,000-population county, be published swiftly so that cities can continue to

plan and provide public services without serious interruption.

Texas cities are in a unique position to both stem the tide of COVID-19 in Texas, and to help spark

our economic recovery. With the necessary resources, we are confident that Texas cities will lead

the state back towards a prosperous and vibrant future.

