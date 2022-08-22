MARSHALL, Texas – The City of Marshall says it is monitoring after a broken sewer main sent hundreds of thousands of gallons of wastewater into a local creek last week.

The spill sent 144,000 gallons of domestic wastewater into 8-Mile Creek on Monday, Aug. 15, after a 21″ clay tile pipe encased in concrete broke in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Road on the West side of the creek. According to Marshall Public Works, city crews flushed the area with about 350,000 gallons of potable water through a fire hydrant and followed that with a heavy dose of granular chlorine.

Crews had to replace a nine-foot section of pipe and completed repairs on the sewer main Wednesday afternoon.

The city says the spill was not a hazard to humans and no fish kills were identified during the spill, but the area will continue to be monitored due to the location of the sewer main.

State regulations require unauthorized wastewater discharges be reported to the Texas Department of Environmental Quality and to the public when in excess of 100,000 gallons with the following precuationary statements: