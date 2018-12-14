Marshall names new city manager

The Marshall City Commission has appointed a new city manager.

Members voted to appoint Mark Rohr as city manager at Thursday’s commission meeting.

Support Services Director Jack Redmon has been serving as acting city manager since April.

Mayor Larry Hurta said, “I want to thank Mr. Redmon for his leadership and service during his time as acting city manager. As we push forward with different projects, we will need Jack’s expertise and guidance as support services director.”

Rohr has 31 years of local government experience (29 years as a city manager) and most recently served as city manager of League City, Texas, from March 2014 to Dec. 2016 where he oversaw extensive economic development and infrastructure improvement projects.

Rohr has also served as city manager of Joplin, Missouri, from Nov. 2004 to Feb. 2014 and led nationally-recognized rebuilding efforts after an EF-5 tornado swept through the city in 2011, as well as oversaw multiple multimillion-dollar projects including the design and construction of an eight-milliondollar athletic complex.

In addition, Rohr was recognized for his work in Joplin by receiving one of Governing Magazine’s “Public Official of the Year” awards in 2012. Rohr previously held city manager positions in Punta Gorda, Florida; and the cities of Piqua, Washington Court House, and Newton Falls, all in Ohio.

Rohr received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Miami University and a Master of Public Administration from Xavier University.

Hurta said, “We are excited that Mark will be coming on board as our city manager. We started this process with a list of 30 candidates and after extensive review, we interviewed four finalists and chose Mark to lead Marshall into the future.”

Hurta added, “His depth and breadth of experience will ensure that we will continue to be able to provide unparalleled service to our community, as well as complement the vision of the city commission.”

Rohr said he is looking forward to serving the City of Marshall as city manager and connecting with the community.

Rohr said, “I am excited to come to Marshall and help move the organization forward. I’ve heard great things about this city, and I look forward to interacting with its residents, commission members and staff.”

Rohr will tentatively begin his duties in January.



The city contracted with Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm, to conduct the nationwide search for a city manager.

