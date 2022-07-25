MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall opened an emergency cooling center Monday as temperatures are expected to rise into the triple digits this week.

According to the City of Marshall, the cooling center will be in the Marshall Fire Department Community Room. The center will provide residents who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The City of Marshall only has one cooling center but more locations may be added and or extended based on weather conditions. The city also wants people to remember the following extra precautions during hot weather. Below is a list: