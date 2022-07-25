MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall opened an emergency cooling center Monday as temperatures are expected to rise into the triple digits this week.
According to the City of Marshall, the cooling center will be in the Marshall Fire Department Community Room. The center will provide residents who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.
The center will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The City of Marshall only has one cooling center but more locations may be added and or extended based on weather conditions. The city also wants people to remember the following extra precautions during hot weather. Below is a list:
- Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.
- Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.
- Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.
- Avoid alcohol.
- Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.
- Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.
- Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit an Emergency Cooling Center.
- Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.
- Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.