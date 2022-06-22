Editor’s note: Marshall police have since corrected information released regarding the age of the female who died after being found unresponsive in a car. The story has been corrected to reflect this updated information.

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 17-year-old found unresponsive inside a car Tuesday afternoon has died, according to Marshall police.

Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Olive Street for an unresponsive female inside of a car.

The Marshall Fire Department and MPD arrived on the scene and immediately transported the teen to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.