Marshall PD: Traffic accidents spike as Texas prepares for Phase II of reopening

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall police have noticed a spike in the number of traffic accidents since the state of Texas began Phase I of reopening.

“In recent weeks, Marshall streets have been quiet as workers and students were home in a safeguard to the coronavirus,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said in a statement Thursday morning.

“From March 29 – April 4, 2020, there were only six traffic accidents reported to our department. COVID-19 sparked a significant reduction in personal automobile transportation and traffic accidents due to the lockdown orders by governors and mayors across the United States.”

Phase I openings of retail services, dine in restaurants, shopping malls, and salons, barbers, nail salons, tanning salons, and religious services began in the first week of April. Phase II openings will begin on May 18 and continue until June 15.

“Our analysis showed that each opening had presented a significant rise in accidents within the City of Marshall. Within one month, our weekly accidents rose from 6 initially to a new weekly total of 23 accidents with one fatality. During the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a reduction in people on the roadway and fewer accidents. As we re-open our communities, many drivers are becoming more reckless and often speeding on our roadways.”

According to MPD, speeding and reckless driving are the main contributors to traffic accidents, injuries, and the potential for fatalities.

“In our concentrated effort to meet our mission to keep the residents and visitors of Marshall safe, the Marshall Police Department’s patrol officers will expand patrol routes and enforcement of all traffic violations. Drivers must exercise proper speed and use caution in our community to ensure the safety of everyone.”

