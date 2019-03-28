Marshall PD warns text message demanding payment for red light camera fines are not authorized

The Marshall Police Department wants to get the word out that text messages attempting to collect money for red light camera fines have not been authorized by the city or the police department.

In the past few days, the MPD says they have received information from several people who are getting text messages such as, “on behalf of MARSHALL, TX An outstanding balance of $75 (amounts may vary) is owe,” along with a link to click to pay.

The police department says these texts are from a collection agency attempting to collect outstanding balances on Red Light Photo Enforcement violations.

According to MPD, this is not a scam and there has been no data breach. However, the police department says “Municipal Services Board (MSB) was not authorized by the Marshall Police Department or the City of Marshall to attempt to collect in this manner.

“The company has been issued instructions to cease and desist all attempts to collect by text message.”

In a statement released Thursday, the police department says those who receive them should not attempt to pay the violation by using the site included in the text because it was not authorized.

If you do owe an outstanding balance on a red light photo enforcement violation, you may pay it in the following manner:

By mail at: Marshall Photo Enforcement Program Payment Center P.O. Box 76901 Cleveland, OH 44101.

You may view photos and a video of the violation and pay the fine by credit card at: www.photonotice.com (Enter City Code: MRSHL).

You may also contact the Marshall Red Light Photo Enforcement Program Customer Service Call Center toll-free at 1-866-527-9470, Monday- Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Central Time).



