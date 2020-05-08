Marshall Police honor fallen officers in special memorial ceremony

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Marshall Police Department will honor fallen officers in the state of Texas with a special memorial ceremony.

MPD, along with other area law enforcement agencies, will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during 2019 and 2020 at this year’s Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

The ceremony will be broadcast via Facebook Live Wednesday, May 13 at City Hall. Due to safeguards for the coronavirus, the 2020 ceremony will only be open to members of law enforcement with all social distancing requirements met.

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Chairman Craig W. Floyd said, “Lowering flags on Peace Officers Memorial Day is an appropriate way to show our respect for those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and to remember the family, friends and colleagues they left behind. It also is an important reminder of the continued service and sacrifice of the 900,000 law enforcement officers who protect our communities and safeguard our democracy day in and day out.”

A total of 1,627 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty during the past 10 years, an average of one death every 54 hours or 163 per year.

Texas has lost 1,773 officers, more than any other state. There were 135 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019, 21 of those deaths were in Texas. So far in 2020, 32 line of duty deaths have occurred nationally, 5 of those line of duty deaths are from Texas.

