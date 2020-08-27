Marshall prepares for Hurricane Laura

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The city of Marshall is preparing for Hurricane Laura to come through the area Thursday, bringing with it heavy rain and powerful winds.

Harrison County has been included as a disaster county under Governor Abbott’s Hurricane Laura disaster proclamation.

The City of Marshall urges residents to gather their emergency resources, prepare their homes for a power outage, stay off the roads unless required, and do not attempt to drive through flooded areas.

Hurricane Laura may bring downed trees and the potential for widespread power outages.

Residents should make sure they have adequate ready to eat food, bottled water, can opener, pet food. Along with emergency money, first aid & personal hygiene kit with prescriptions, flashlights/lanterns with new batteries, fuel, and battery-powered cell phone charger.

