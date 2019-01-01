Marshall teen found after vanishing on Halloween
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) - On Monday, East Texas authorities announced that a Marshall teenager who disappeared on Halloween has been located.
Marshall Police said 16-year-old Denisha Mathews was found safe on Sunday, Dec. 30.
It's unclear where Mathews was located or where she has been for the past two months.
In a statement, the department thanked everyone involved in trying to solve this case.
"Denisha Mathews, was found safe in Marshall on Sunday, Dec. 30. Thank you all for your assistance with this case."
Click here for original story
More Stories
-
-
6 hours ago
-
The Saints made history by earning back-to-back Division Titles for…