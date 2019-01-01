Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Marshall teen found after vanishing on Halloween

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) - On Monday, East Texas authorities announced that a Marshall teenager who disappeared on Halloween has been located.

Marshall Police said 16-year-old Denisha Mathews was found safe on Sunday, Dec. 30.

It's unclear where Mathews was located or where she has been for the past two months.

In a statement, the department thanked everyone involved in trying to solve this case.

"Denisha Mathews, was found safe in Marshall on Sunday, Dec. 30. Thank you all for your assistance with this case."

