Marshall, Texas breaks ground on Animal Shelter

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – After nearly a decade of advocating for a new animal shelter, ground broke Monday afternoon in Marshall, Texas.

In about 228 from now what looks like dirt will be the home of a 7,300 square foot Animal Adoption Shelter. The current shelter has been around for about 50 years. It’s considered the oldest animal shelter in Texas.

Now, one group, Friends of Marshall Animals, has started a fundraiser to fund construction expenses. they’re committed to raising $450,000.

The cool part about it is their matching campaign just started on Monday. This means any contribution up to $10,000 will be matched by an anonymous donor.

“Me just driving down the road and seeing animals that people have dumped on the side of the road because they’re either not wanted or not loved or for whatever reason if they’re sick. So the new adoption center is going to take care of those babies that are been dumped on the side of the streets and they’ll have a home now,” Mayor Terri Brown, Marshall, Texas.

In the coming months, the shelter is discussing the option to offer on-site spay and neutering services for all animals. The shelter is set to be complete by May of 2021.

