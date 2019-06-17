Marshall to close Airport Park for utility work

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall’s Airport Park will be closed next week for some utility work.

Kinder Morgan will be working to improve power surges that are affecting their pipeline that runs through Airport Park.

“Public safety is one of our main priorities and while we understand closing Airport Park during this time will be somewhat inconvenient, we want to ensure the safety of children and our citizens,” said City Manager Mark Rohr.

For more information, contact the Support Services Department at (903) 935-4470.

