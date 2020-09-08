Marshall to reinvent 2020 National Night Out

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The City of Marshall is reinventing the way it will celebrate 2020 National Night Out in order to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year city officials plan to redesign National Night Out, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, to include multiple programs rather than the traditional downtown event.

Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth stated, “National Night Out allows residents to develop a personal relationship with local first responders and connects people with vital community resources. This year, the Marshall Police Department and Marshall Fire Department will host multiple programs with more information to come. Next year’s event on October 5, 2021, at the 1901 Historic Harrison County Courthouse Square is planned to be bigger and better than ever.”

Since 1984, National Night Out has served to promote police-community partnerships and encourage neighborhood relationships by millions of people in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.

Former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison shared, “The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings. National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our communities.”

