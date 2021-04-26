Marshall: Traffic may experience delays due to road construction

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – On Monday, a city contractor began pulverizing Georgetown Road from Rosborough Springs Road to Buena Vista Drive. Residents who live in these areas may experience delays as the crews work through this process.
This is a continuance of the second phase of The City of Marshall’s 2020 Street Improvement Program through its second phase of the 2020 Street Improvement Program.
