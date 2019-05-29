Marshall warning siren struck by lightning replaced

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The new early-warning siren near the Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course in Marshall is up and running, after the old siren was struck by lightning.

The city has been working as quickly as possible to get the new siren in place and functioning, according to Reggie Cooper, coordinator of Emergency Management.

“After the inside of the old siren was virtually melted by the lightning strike, the city immediately began efforts to acquire a new siren. After some delays that were out of our control, the new siren has been installed and is now operable,” Cooper said.

The early warning sirens are activated from the Police/Fire/911 Dispatch Center. The Emergency Management Coordinator also has the ability to activate the sirens remotely.

There are a total of seven in Marshall, including Washington Early Childhood, Evans Street; Williams B. Travis Elementary School, Carolanne Street; Oak Lawn Golf Course, Victory Drive; Key Street at Martin Street; I-20 behind I-HOP; End of Carters Ferry; and East End Boulevard North at the Marshall Police Department.

“We are happy to have this new siren in place and once again serving our citizens in times of inclement weather,” Cooper said. “I know there were some frustrations with the delays in the installation and I appreciate the communitiy’s patience and understanding as we worked to get the siren installed.”

The current policy of the City is when the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a warning for an area that includes any part of the city limits of Marshall, the early warning sirens will be activated.

Sirens usually only are activated for tornado warnings. In the even the sirens are activated, residents should prepare to shelter in place and monitor local TV or radio to obtain accurate weather information.

