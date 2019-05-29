Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Marshall warning siren struck by lightning replaced

Local News

by: Nancy Cook

Posted: / Updated:
Marshall sirens 5-29-19_1559161821587.jpg.jpg

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The new early-warning siren near the Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course in Marshall is up and running, after the old siren was struck by lightning.

The city has been working as quickly as possible to get the new siren in place and functioning, according to Reggie Cooper, coordinator of Emergency Management. 

“After the inside of the old siren was virtually melted by the lightning strike, the city immediately began efforts to acquire a new siren. After some delays that were out of our control, the new siren has been installed and is now operable,” Cooper said.

The early warning sirens are activated from the Police/Fire/911 Dispatch Center. The Emergency Management Coordinator also has the ability to activate the sirens remotely.

There are a total of seven in Marshall, including Washington Early Childhood, Evans Street; Williams B. Travis Elementary School, Carolanne Street; Oak Lawn Golf Course, Victory Drive; Key Street at Martin Street; I-20 behind I-HOP; End of Carters Ferry; and East End Boulevard North at the Marshall Police Department.

“We are happy to have this new siren in place and once again serving our citizens in times of inclement weather,” Cooper said. “I know there were some frustrations with the delays in the installation and I appreciate the communitiy’s patience and understanding as we worked to get the siren installed.”

The current policy of the City is when the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a warning for an area that includes any part of the city limits of Marshall, the early warning sirens will be activated.

Sirens usually only are activated for tornado warnings. In the even the sirens are activated, residents should prepare to shelter in place and monitor local TV or radio to obtain accurate weather information. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Scattered Strong Storms
Scattered Strong Storms 40% 93° 73°

Thursday

94° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
36%
92°

92°

6 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
37%
92°

85°

7 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
45%
85°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
36%
84°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
45%
83°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
77°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
44%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
74°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather Headlines

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss