Marshall woman dies in early morning crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A Marshall woman was killed after her car collided with a pickup truck in Harrison County.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US Hwy 80 and FM-2199 near Scottsville.

According to DPS, 30-year-old Haylee Rebekah Hefly, the driver of a 2009 Ford Focus, was trying to cross US-80 from FM-2199 when she pulled out in front of a 2009 Nissan Frontier driven by 31-year-old Stephanie Leigh Huffman, of Waskom. The Nissan hit the Ford on the driver’s side.

Hefly died at the scene. Huffman was taken to Christus Good Shepherd – Marshall where she is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.