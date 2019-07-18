Marshall woman providing kids hot meals for free

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall resident Linda Morris is taking time out this summer by feeding the youth in the community. She wants to make sure no child goes hungry.

“God put it in my heart to feed the children. I have helped out many children in my lifetime,” said Morris.

Morris is a team mom with the Marshall Longhorns, a youth football team. Morris asked the team if she could start feeding the kids and they said yes. Since June, Morris has served the children every Tuesday and Thursday at Marshall’s West End Park.

“It fills our hearts that our kids are being fed. We don’t care who comes. We just want to know kids are being fed,” said Sylvia Payton, Marshall Longhorns COO.

“It makes me happy to see people come out here and to receive a meal. I don’t want to take anything back home,” said Morris.

The community of Marshall is very grateful for Morris lending a hand to help the youth.

“It is very positive. You are showing the kids that someone cares about them,” said Marshall resident Devonia Johnson.

Morris and the Marshall Longhorns are looking at expanding this great deed into something bigger and better in the future.

“This year, it was pretty big. Next year, we are going to add more days to the calendar. We have lots of support from the community,” said Payton.

The last day for the hot meal program will be on July 30.

