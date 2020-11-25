Marshall ‘Wonderland of Lights’ goes virtual tonight

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — You will be able to watch Marshall’s historic courthouse light up from the comfort of your home.

The City of Marshall will kick off its modified 2020 “Wonderland of Lights” ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

This year’s event will be virtual after the Wonderland committee of citizens felt there was no responsible way to have the ice skating, carousel, and parade at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.