Marshall’s Fireant Festival in October cancelled

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Thirty eight years ago, the Fireant Roundup was born in Marshall, Texas. According to George Smith, community members would collect as many fire ants by hand and put them inside of milk jugs. As you can imagine, many suffered lots of ant bites. Today, the COVID-19 virus shut down the celebration in October.

“We waited as long as possible to make a decision. Before coming to a decision, we received great support from the city and county officials,” said Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce Stacia Runnels.

So far in August, Harrison County has reported 145 positive cases of COVID 19. Normally, the Fireant Festival brings in thousands into Downtown Marshall. While keeping in mind the general public and vendors, the committee ultimately decided to cancel. “With the numbers still being fairly steady and students returning to school, we knew there was a chance the numbers could spike again before October. In addition, we are right around the corner from the cold and flu season,” said Runnels.

The event generates between 24-28 thousand dollars for the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce. COVID-19 cancelled other big fundraisers for the chamber. However, the chamber director said she is brainstorming ways to try to recoup what we can.

Pending approval, Runnels is hoping the the 5K run and Tour de Fireant will continue as planned in October. Also, the committee would still like to crown a Fireant King and Queen. The winners would receive scholarship money for college.

