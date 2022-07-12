MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Chamber of Commerce is addressing the blood shortage by making it easier for residents to donate.

The chamber of commerce says they are teaming up with Carter Blood Care for the annual “Mash Bash” blood drive Tuesday and Wednesday. The blood drive will benefit Marshall and the surrounding communities.

“I think we’ve all been so aware of shortages, since COVID especially,” Marshall Chamber of Commerce member Stacia Runnels said. “For me personally it has a special meaning because my daughter in the last year and a half has needed two blood transfusions. One needing eight pints in surgery and then another transfusion later on, so without that she would have been in critical condition or possibly worse.”

People can donate blood at the Marshall Convention Center from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Donors will receive a t-shirt and a $25 gift card.

There is also a special chamber challenge where the business that brings in the most donors will receive a free chamber membership for the year.