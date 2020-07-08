Mask mandate goes into effect today for City of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new mask mandate and penalties go into effect today for the City of Shreveport.

Mayor Adrian Perkins officially issued an Executive Order for wearing masks that will take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, and will end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, August 8.

Mayor Perkins issued the order after seeing an alarming rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Under the order, everyone within the City of Shreveport will have to wear personal protective masks or face coverings over their nose and mouth in:

All commerical buildings, public buildings, places of worship

When indoors and in common areas such as restrooms, hallways, stairways and elevators

Outdoor public spaces where individuals cannot maintain six feet apart

While riding public transportation, paratransit or rideshare

Those who are exempt from wearing a face mask/covering:

Persons younger than 2-years-old

Persons with medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask or face covering

Persons who are hearing impaired

Persons for whom wearing a personal protective mask or face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state or federal regulators

Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the mask or face covering is necessary to perform the service

Personal protective masks or face coverings must also be worn:

Entering or exiting restaurants or bars

Entering or exiting gyms or other fitness/recreational facilities

Entering or exiting and remaining in places of worship

Businesses must require all customers, clients and visitors to wear personal protective masks or face coverings over the nose and mouth while indoors or on the premises, and conspicuously post signage at or near all entrances clearly indicating requirements and prohibitions.

Enforcement of these requirements will be handled by the Shreveport Police Department.

Enforcement measures include:

Revocation of a business’ ability to remain open under Phase two guidelines and cessation of water service to the business.

Businesses holding Alcoholic Beverage Outlet permits from the City of Shreveport are also advised that the right to maintain such permits is contingent on the business following the applicable laws, including those contained in these guidelines or any subsequently issed by the City of Shreveport.

If a business or organization does not allow entry to a worker, customer or patron because that person refuses to wear a personal protective mask or face covering, and if that worker, customer or patron enters the premises or refuses to leave the premises, law enforcement personnel may enforce the criminal law and any other laws that the worker, customer, and patron may violate.

