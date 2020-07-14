Mask mandate impacts Bossier City businesses

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in Louisiana are adapting to the mask mandate ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Gov. Edwards is requiring everyone age 8 and up to wear face coverings to help control the spread of coronavirus.

“I think we’ve seen the signs for a while, but we didn’t realize it was mandatory,” said Liz Palmer.

Restaurant Ralph & Kacoo’s is asking guests to wear masks while walking to the table. They can be taken off to eat. The manager said they will provide customers a mask, if needed.

“I’ve seen some businesses will kick you out if you didn’t have a mask,” said Cezar Carroll, general manager of Ralph & Kacoo’s. “We’re a little bit more tolerant of that because we need the money.”

The restaurant is still recovering financially from the mandatory shut down and other restrictions related to the coronavirus.

It’s not just customers who are masking up, staff members are also wearing face coverings.

“To me, it’s protection for my family,” said Lorraine Dunn Crawford. “Because I don’t want to come here and someone has it and I’m not covered. And then, I take it home.”

The mask mandate is also in effect at Holiday Lanes.

“People want to have fun, but we need to do it in a safe way,” said Melanie Coleman, owner. “It’s safer for my crew, for all the customers, if everybody wears a mask.”

Bowlers said it’s also a little uncomfortable.

“It’s different,” said Gary Bailey. “It’s hotter, it’s a little distracting. But, still fun.”

Crews are cleaning the lanes after every game and if you don’t bring a mask, they have some for sale.

“I can’t imagine wearing this at school every day,” said Sophie Stinson, 11.

Sophie said she is trying to tolerate wearing the face coverings, while her little sister Sadie said they’re just “horrible.”

“That I get to smell my own breath and I can’t breathe,” said Sadie.

But both girls said they understand all the discomfort is for a good reason.

“It keeps other people safe,” said Sophie. “And yourself.”

At this time, the mandatory mask order is set to expire July 24. It is in effect both indoors and outdoors, wherever social distancing isn’t possible.

