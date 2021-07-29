Masks required on base: Barksdale AFB updates COVID-19 guidance

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Effective immediately, masks will be required on Barksdale Air Force Base, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon updating COVID-19 guidance on the base.

“In observance of the most recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Defense, Barksdale Air Force Base has directed all individuals on base to wear face coverings while indoors to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the statement said.

That includes “all Service members, Federal employees (GS/GG, NAF, WG, etc.), onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” who will be required to wear a mask while indoors for all installation facilities except for base housing.

To remind personnel, each facility will post signs clarifying mask wear requirements in that building.

The statement also says that all visitors arriving to the base should bring a face covering and will need to adhere to their mask policy.

“Alongside these mandatory measures, base officials also ask that everyone on Barksdale take proactive protective measures to protect themselves, their friends and family, and the Barksdale AFB community. Practice good hygiene, avoid touching your face, and practice social distancing.”

The statement comes as President Biden is reportedly set to announce strict new testing, masking and distancing requirements for federal employees who can’t — or won’t — show they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus, aiming to boost sluggish vaccine rates among the millions of Americans who draw federal paychecks and to set an example for employers around the country.