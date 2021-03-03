Mass COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic to be held on March 6 in Bossier City

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Now that there are three vaccines available, mass vaccination sites are popping up across Louisiana, including in northwest Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that the first Mass Vaccination Events using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The first week’s shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in the state this week and has been allocated to all nine public health regions according to population size.

Individuals must meet Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 eligibility criteria to be vaccinated. Below are the details of the mass vaccination event that will be held in Bossier City on Saturday, March 6.

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION / ADDRESS REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/6/21

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Drive thru Brookshires Grocery Event Center

2000 CenturyLink Center Drive, Bossier City https://redcap.lsuhscs.edu/surveys 4,300

Please review the current vaccine eligibility guidelines before scheduling an appointment.

“While COVID vaccine supply remains limited, we are excited to have enough vaccine to be able to begin holding Mass Vaccination Events this week across the state and give residents another way to access the vaccine,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health.

“These events, while important, are just one piece of the larger puzzle that is our vaccine rollout. To ensure everyone has access to the vaccines, including our underserved communities, we know we need a mix of options — hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and targeted community events.”

Office of Public Health Regional Medical Directors worked with community partners and the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) to organize events that start this week and go into next week — a mix of Mass Vaccination Events, large-scale community events, and targeted clinics for teachers who are now eligible.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA on February 27. It is given in one dose, which will be very convenient for many people.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a more durable vaccine, which makes it easier to handle. It can last up to three months in the refrigerator, whereas the other vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures.

“Most importantly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does exactly what we want a vaccine against this terrible virus to do – it is 100% effective at preventing you from being hospitalized or dying,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer.

“Like the other two COVID vaccines, this is a highly effective, safe vaccine and residents should get the first vaccine offered to them.”

