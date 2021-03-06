Mass COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic underway in Bossier City

A mass vaccination event is underway at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, where 4,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed to those who are eligible under Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 guidelines for Louisiana. (Source: Nancy Cook, KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mass vaccination event is underway in Bossier City, where 4,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed to those who are eligible under Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 guidelines for Louisiana.

The drive-through vaccination clinic is being held at Brookshire Grocery Arena. It started at 8 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. Local safety officials are asking that drivers enter from the east side, facing Barksdale Blvd.

Registration in advance is encouraged, but not required. Local safety officials are asking that drivers enter from the east side, facing Barksdale Blvd. Click here for more information and registration link.

Click here to review the current vaccine eligibility guidelines before scheduling an appointment.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA on February 27. It is given in one dose, which will be very convenient for many people. The first week’s shipment of the newly approved vaccine arrived in the state this week and has been allocated to all nine public health regions according to population size.

As of Thursday, more than 78,000 vaccine series shots have been initiated in Northwest Louisiana according to the Louisiana Department of Health, representing 8.77% of the region’s population.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a more durable vaccine, which makes it easier to handle. It can last up to three months in the refrigerator, whereas the other vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures.

“Most importantly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does exactly what we want a vaccine against this terrible virus to do – it is 100% effective at preventing you from being hospitalized or dying,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer.

“Like the other two COVID vaccines, this is a highly effective, safe vaccine and residents should get the first vaccine offered to them.”