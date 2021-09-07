Master plan for proposed toll bridge over Red River presented to Caddo commissioners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish commissioners got their first look at the master plans for a proposed toll bridge Tuesday that would connect Caddo Parish to Bossier Parish over the Red River.

Tim James, Inc., the Alabama-based company proposing the bridge, presented the initial plan during the parish commission work session meeting Tuesday. It would run from Flournoy Lucas in Shreveport to Highway 71 in Bossier.

Tim James, Inc. is seeking a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Caddo Parish Commission along with other governmental entities to move forward with planning the project, which would be privately funded.

“This project is completely privately funded and does not rely on any tax incentives or tax credits. We are working with a company which is a preeminent industry leader in design engineering in the count,” said attorney William Bradford, who is representing Tim James Inc. “They’re the same entity working on the new entry to Barksdale Air Force Base.”

Bradford said the master plan can change. He’ll make a presentation to the full Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday.