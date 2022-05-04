SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are now investigating the death of the person whose body was found early Tuesday afternoon at a West Shreveport motel where a body was found by firefighters responding to a report of smoke coming from a guest room.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the Super 8 on Monkhouse, according to Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese. Firefighters found the body inside the room where the mattress was burning. By the time firefighters arrived, there was not much fire or even smoke, but they did discover a body.

Reese says investigators with his department as well as the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Caddo coroner are on the scene.