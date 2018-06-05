Mayor addresses crime in Shreveport

Two people dead and nine others injured during six shootings over the weekend in the City of Shreveport.

“This last weekend really bothered me. I drive throughout the city, every single day, but I can tell you people are working diligently. We’re going to bring down the crime. It does take everybody.”

Mayor Ollie Tyler says the city is working to do its part and is partnering with numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, DA’s Office and Louisiana State Police.

Her goal is to get more men and women out patrolling city streets and wants to hire 80 additional officers this year.

“I say to people every single day, work with us. Work with the police and let us help prevent some of the violence. If we can just get people to do that, because it is a community issue.”

Mayor Tyler says one act of violence is one too many, but she doesn’t believe the recent uptick in crime is stopping people from doing business in the city.

“People are coming in from all over because they recognize some of the great things we offer.”

She credits Western Global for seeing potential in Shreveport and offering jobs to locals. Liz Swaine agrees and says new projects are in the works downtown.

“I see that people still want to come to Shreveport and still want to come downtown. We have so much good, it’s not to say that we don’t have problems, everybody has problems. You deal with the problem, but we have so much good we tend to forget about.”

Right now Tyler says she’s committed to addressing both the good and the bad.