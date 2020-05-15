Shreveport mayor addresses safety concerns at Fair Food Drive-In Days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Adrian Perkins says he has reached out to the State Fair of Louisiana to express concern about social distancing measures being taken at the Fair Food Drive-In Days in Shreveport.

“We were concerned by the number of people gathered and the apparent lack of social distancing yesterday, so we reached out to the State Fair of Louisiana and spoke with them about their ongoing Fair Food Drive-In,” Perkins said Friday in a message posted to Facebook. He said he has been reassured that measures are being taken to ensure the safety and health of those attending the event.

“There will be fewer people allowed and better social distancing moving forward. We will continue to monitor this situation. If anyone needs to report a concern, we ask that you call SPD’s non-emergency number or Crimestoppers.”

Earlier Friday, the State Fair of Louisiana provided a Fair Food Drive-In Days health update on social media:

“First, we want to thank our community for the overwhelming support of Fair Food Drive-In Days yesterday! There have been some concerns regarding health issues and social distancing after some photos were posted to social media yesterday. Many of the photos that were taken were taken at an angle that did not show the complete set up and it appeared to be a large social gathering in some instances. Rest assured, this is not a social gathering and all recommended suggestions of actions to protect our guests are in place. Fair Food Drive-In Days has been inspected by Shreveport Fire Prevention and on behalf of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office. There are many measures in place to protect the health of our guests. Hand sanitizing stations are present throughout the food court area. Social distancing guidelines are followed inside the food court as well with signage and blue lines painted on the ground in front of the concession stand windows. The occupancy level of the food court is deemed to be 408 persons, but we are limiting the capacity of the food court to 250 persons or below as an extra safety precaution. All concession workers are required to wear masks and serve the food in a to-go fashion. There is no seating inside the food court so there is no reason to congregate inside the food court unless waiting to purchase food. There are a few covered patio areas outside the food court with tables so that some come eat their food here. This is not an event and there is not any entertainment at the food court. It is simply a unique opportunity for our community to be able to purchase fair food at this time of year. We do encourage our guests to get your food to-go. Once again, the State Fair of Louisiana has always been a good steward of our community and the health of our community is top of mind. We thank you for your support and we ask you to please follow all guidelines to protect the health of ourselves and others.” State Fair of Louisiana/Facebook

