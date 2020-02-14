Mayor Adrian Perkins returning portion of car allowance

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins plans to repay a portion of his car allowance after an anonymous tip leads to an internal audit.

The City Internal Audit Office received a fraud hotline tip requesting a review of Perkins’ 2019 car allowance.

The City Code of Ordinances outlines the mayor can receive an annual car allowance of $5,400 payable in equal monthly installments of $450. It also says the City may provide a vehicle for the mayor, but he can’t receive an allowance and a vehicle.

On January 15, 2020 on his regular semi-monthly paycheck Perkins received the entire allowance for last year, despite using a city vehicle for a portion of the year.

In 2015, a grey Dodge Journey was purchased for Mayor Ollie Tyler in lieu of a car allowance. In July of 2019, the vehicle take-home roster was updated to reflect the assignment of the Dodge to the current mayor. The internal auditors were unable to locate any documentary evidence to establish whether the portion of the allowance received for the first six months of 2019 was appropriate.

The internal audit determined through an investigation that the Mayor was assigned and used the Dodge Journey for the months of July through December 2019. The audit concludes that the issuance and receipt of the car allowance for this period was not in compliance with Section 2-31 of the Code of Ordinances, and a pro-rata share of the allowance for those months, which is $2,700 should be returned to the City.

The City Spokesperson told KTAL/KMSS, Perkins will be paying back $2,700, which is half of the allowance paid to Perkins.