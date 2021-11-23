Mayor Adrian Perkins to host State of the City address

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Adrian Perkins will host his first State of the City program to discuss aspects about the community.

Topics of discussion are economy, city budget, technology, public safety, public health and recent natural disasters according to the mayor’s office.

“We have adapted to every challenge and emerged stronger,” Mayor Perkins said. “Our resiliency is a testament that anything is possible when effective government and a willing citizenry work together.”

The Bakowski Bridge of Lights will serve as the backdrop for the mayor’s address once the lighting project is completed. Dr. Geroge and Sandra Bakowski inspired the idea to relight the Texas Street bridge after donating $1 million.

Updates about the Texas Street bridge will be given by Justyn Dixon, President of North Louisiana Economic Partnership; Dr. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Parish Public Schools; and Lyndon B. Johnson,

President of the Caddo Parish Commission.

The State of the City program will air on KTAL NBC 6 on Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.