Mayor Perkins: City employees working around the clock to restore water to customers

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is expected to restore water services to most of its customers on Friday.

“City employees have been working around the clock to serve during these unprecedented weather conditions,” Mayor of Shreveport Adrian Perkins said in a statement Friday.

“We will continue to work until water is restored to all customers.”

Work was completed Thursday night on two major distribution lines that would help with water distribution efforts for thousands of customers.

According to the city, at the peak of outages on Tuesday, 30,000 customers were without water and
Friday morning, 15,000 meters remain out of service. The system services about 70,000 customers.

“We have been making repairs throughout the City with every effort possible to restore services to everyone,” Director of Water and Sewerage William Daniel said in a statement Friday.

“We have all our meter technicians and field employees out looking for additional leaks.”

Residents who spot leaks along with water mains or need water turned off to do repairs are asked to call (318) 673-7600.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

