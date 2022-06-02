SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – From tackling a record number of murders in the city in 2021 to dealing with blight, and furthering the city’s economic development, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he’s accomplished much in his first term in office. But the incumbent mayor also knows more has to be done.

“The city’s biggest challenge right now is public safety,” said Perkins as he visited the NBC 6 studios on Thursday afternoon.

Homicides in Shreveport are down compared to the record number of murders happening last year while case closure rates are up. Perkins says he’s recommitting to community-oriented policing.

“Some parts of the city don’t trust our law enforcement, like other parts of the city,” said Perkins. “The way that we make our community safer isn’t just the police officers doing their job and our initiatives working. It’s the public having faith in the police. Having faith in government and working alongside us.”

As for cleaning up the city, Perkins says citywide cleanups, a new environmental court hearing more than 300 cases since being established in April, and a crackdown on illegal dumping have all made a dent.

“We’ve improved the property standards and public works budget on cleaning alone about 80-90%,” he said. “So we are investing in keeping our city clean. But just like public safety, we need the citizens to participate with us as well.”

On the economic front, Perkins says the Amazon fulfillment center now set to open late next year headlines many opportunities opening up for employment.

“So our economy, we haven’t seen this type of growth, these type of opportunities for our citizens in about 40 years,” he said. “Where everybody can participate and you can just you know walk out of your front door, even with a high school diploma, and get a job that’s paying a decent wage.”

Perkins says he hopes he has the opportunity to see more public safety initiatives come to fruition, and another pay raise for first responders.

Other candidates who have announced their intention to run for the City’s highest office include Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, Tracey Mendels and Darryl R. Ware II.

The official window to qualify for the Nov. 8 elections is July 20-22. The state has not announced a date for a run-off, should one become necessary.