Mayor Perkins talks successes and setbacks during first year in office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s mayor, Adrian Perkins, is sharing what he feels are his successes, and some of the growing pains he has felt during his first year in office.

“You don’t know what the job entails until your in the seat,” said Perkins.

He’s crossed the one-quarter mark of his term. He’s learned the job and hours extend well beyond time spent at Government Plaza.

“You don’t see the countless amounts of times that I’ve spent with families that have suffered losses themselves,” said Perkins. “So that type of thing I didn’t really see from the outside. You don’t really calculate.”

Perkins stayed very visible, appearing at crimes scenes, countless events and leading the push for a bond proposal which ultimately failed. He says he’s most proud of producing a balanced budget for next year which does not dip into city reserves.

“We passed the first true balanced budget where we didn’t dip into the reserves in Shreveport. It’s been almost a decade since we didn’t dip into the reserves to pass a balanced budget.”

On the flip side, the mayor admits he made a mistake when implementing new insurance for the city.

“I would go back and make sure that we were a lot more patient with it,” said Perkins. “I would make sure that I was a lot more specific with the guidance that I received. And we would make sure that we opened it up for everybody to compete.”

Perkins says public safety and creating economic opportunity remain his highest job priorities in order to change the culture and perception of Shreveport.

He says overall crime is down nine-percent this year.

“With our police officers, they are out every day and really pursuing their community oriented policing, which I came into office on. Getting to know people. Getting more tips. Being more effective in our neighborhoods. So that’s also helping the safety piece . And people are understanding that you know, a life of crime doesn’t pay,” said Perkins. “With economic development, it takes years to work some of these deals. Myself and Brandon Fail, the Economic Development Director, we have relentlessly marketed Shreveport to local investors and to outside investors as well. And we’re looking forward to year number two when we’re looking to capitalize on a lot of those relationships.”

Perkins says the city is talking with several major employers about either relocating or expanding to Shreveport, but he would not discuss specifics due to nondisclosure agreements.

Perkins knows the city didn’t incur many of problems with crime, opportunity, roads and blight overnight. And they won’t be solved that quickly either.

“I think this is something that you’ve got to chip at, and a chip at, and chip at. And I say that because if you look back historically we didn’t have one big loss that put us in the position we’ve had,” said Perkins. “We’ve had losses over the years that have really weighed on the psyche of our citizens, so it’s going to take, you know, win after win after win to really build that confidence back up.”

