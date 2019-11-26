Mayor Perkins to be keynote speaker for Grambling’s Fall Commencement

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will be the keynote speaker at Grambling State University’s fall commencement on December 13.

Adrian Perkins is a Shreveport native who joined the United States Armed Forces and accepted a nomination to West Point, where he was the first African American cadet elected Class President in the Academy’s history.

Perkins was also he deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, achieving the rank of Captain and Company Commander in the United States Army.

After three tours of duty, Perkins earned a degree from Harvard Law School, where he was once again elected Student Body President. He chose Harvard to gain the requisite skills and knowledge to serve his hometown, focusing his studies on crime and the use of technology by city governments.

“Mayor Perkins’ commitment to service is something we can all learn from,” said GSU President Rick Gallot.

“We are excited for our students to hear how they can leverage their Louisiana education to impact society.”

Perkins was elected December 8, 2018 and was installed as the 56th Mayor of Shreveport on December 29, 2018.

Grambling State University Commencement, Fall 2019

Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m.

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Grambling State University

100 North Stadium Drive

Grambling, LA 71245

