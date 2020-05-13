LIVE NOW: Mayor Perkins, city leaders hold briefing on Shreveport’s transition into Phase 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to address Shreveport’s transition into phase 1 and the reopening of Government plaza to the public.

The briefing is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Local governments and businesses around the state are preparing for the first phase of reopening under a new statewide executive order that goes into effect Friday.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Perkins said plans have been developed to reopen government plaza and other city buildings, including glass barriers in areas where city employees interact with the public. Perkins also said arrangements have been made for limited seating in the council chambers with sneeze shields to be placed around the horseshoe where council members sit.

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by 58 on Wednesday, nearly tripling the number of new cases reported Tuesday as the state ramps up testing statewide. Sixteen of the new cases reported in NWLA Tuesday are in Caddo Parish.

Louisiana Department of Health data now shows 140 deaths in Caddo, although the coroner’s office was reporting 161 in the parish as of Tuesday evening. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

RELATED: LDH data shows new COVID-19 cases more than double overnight as testing ramps up

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.